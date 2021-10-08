Virral Patel on his role in Thalaivii: Did a seven days workshop to understand the character

Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami starrer ‘Thalaivii’ has garnered appreciation from across the country. ‘Thalaivii’ traces the life of the actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa who ended up being one of the most popular leaders in the country. While Kangana Ranaut nailed the role of former CM of Tamil Nadu in the biopic, Virral Patel’s character Kanappan also caught fans’ attention. Kanappan stood by Jayalalitha in all her decisions. Recalling his character, Virral spoke to a leading daily and informed that he did a seven-day workshop with the director to understand the character and the filmmaker’s vision.

Speaking to ETimes, the actor confessed that the workshop helped him to get a better and closer understanding of his role in the movie. His performance in the film led to a shower of compliments for him.

Virral added, “Speaking of compliments, then the best comment that I got for my work was from my director when we met after the initial screening of the ‘Thalaivii’. He came up to me and said, I want to see you more in South films and I want you to be part of my next film”. When asked if he received any negative comments, Virral replied, “I didn’t receive any except for the trolls who just wrote on social media.”

He also admitted that ever since the release of ‘Thalaivii’ people have been approaching him for work. The actor has an OTT project and a feature film on his plate as his upcoming projects.