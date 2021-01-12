Virushka to Anuvira, netizens are already suggesting baby names for Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's daughter

The birth of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter sent social media into a frenzy. Within hours, social media was flooded with name suggestions for the couple's daughter.

and Virat Kohli welcomed their baby girl on 11 January and the skipper took to social media to announce the big news. Taking to Instagram, new dad Virat shared, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the Baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."​

The news sent social media into a frenzy with Virat and Anushka trending within minutes on Twitter. As wishes flooded for the new parents on Instagram and Twitter, die-hard fans of the couple and netizens began suggesting baby names. Looks like their fandoms were ready!

While their couple hashtag 'Virushka' turned out to be the top suggested name for their daughter, there were several other suggestions as well. Netizens suggested a combination of Anushka and Virat's name and did not seem to get enough of it. One Twitter user tweeted his suggestion saying, "@AnushkaSharma @imVkohli it might be little old fashioned but i suggest a name (*Anuvira*) for the baby girl.. a combination of the cute couple.. #virushka #anuvira (sic)."

While another suggested, "Her name should be Anuvi. Anuvi means 'experience'." A few Mumbai-based users also joked around with a hilarious suggestion of 'Vikhroli' -- a suburb in Mumbai.

Check out some of name suggestions for Virat and Anushka's daughter:

@AnushkaSharma @imVkohli it might be little old fashioned but i suggest a name (*Anuvira*) for the baby girl.. a combination of the cute couple.. #virushka #anuvira — Prasanna RD (@prasanna_5437) January 12, 2021

Congrats to @imVkohli

and @AnushkaSharma

blessed with a baby girl . Her name should be Anuvi.

Anuvi means 'experience'. Anu - shka

+ =Anuvi

Vi - rat#Virushka — Ankur Kumar Pandey lias (@pandeylias) January 11, 2021

Like @BrianLara 's daughter name Sydney, can Kohli's daughter's name be same as she is born on a day when his Dad's team fought incredibly in Sydney! Congratulations to skipper @imVkohli n @AnushkaSharma.The baby girl will be sharing her B'day with one of papa's heroes Dravid — Vimal Kumar/विमल कुमार (@Vimalwa) January 11, 2021

A personal request to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma ki baby ka name 'A' se mat rakhna... Viva/Exam ke time bahut dukh hota hai!

Saying this from Personal Experience!

Baaki All the Best for the Future We Love you.#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #Virushka #Virat — Anshul (@tea_anshul) January 11, 2021

@imVkohli

Congratulations

Sir , vinuska is the best name for your baby girl. — prabhu prajapati (@prabhukp35) January 11, 2021

Name should be #virushka — DHONI SUPER FAN (THe ANNU EMpIRE) (@president_annu_) January 12, 2021

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl. Name her Sydney pic.twitter.com/8PTmZK6c0h — Rajesh nayak (@msd_junior1) January 11, 2021

Anvita... Name for baby... Anushka and virat combined — jp passion (@jppassion_jp) January 11, 2021

For the next 5 years, be ready to see everyone name their baby girls whatever #Virushka name theirs.#ViratKohli — Well-being Activist (@SharmiliChudail) January 12, 2021

ALSO READ: Katrina, Vicky are all hearts as Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli welcome baby girl; Madhuri, Riteish congratulate

