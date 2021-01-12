  1. Home
Virushka to Anuvira, netizens are already suggesting baby names for Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's daughter

The birth of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter sent social media into a frenzy. Within hours, social media was flooded with name suggestions for the couple's daughter.
2462 reads Mumbai Updated: January 12, 2021 03:02 pm
Virushka to Anuvira, netizens are already suggesting baby girl names to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their baby girl on 11 January and the skipper took to social media to announce the big news. Taking to Instagram, new dad Virat shared, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the Baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."​

The news sent social media into a frenzy with Virat and Anushka trending within minutes on Twitter. As wishes flooded for the new parents on Instagram and Twitter, die-hard fans of the couple and netizens began suggesting baby names. Looks like their fandoms were ready! 

While their couple hashtag 'Virushka' turned out to be the top suggested name for their daughter, there were several other suggestions as well. Netizens suggested a combination of Anushka and Virat's name and did not seem to get enough of it. One Twitter user tweeted his suggestion saying, "@AnushkaSharma @imVkohli it might be little old fashioned but i suggest a name (*Anuvira*)  for the baby girl..  a combination of the cute couple.. #virushka  #anuvira (sic)." 

While another suggested, "Her name should be Anuvi. Anuvi means 'experience'." A few Mumbai-based users also joked around with a hilarious suggestion of 'Vikhroli' -- a suburb in Mumbai. 

Check out some of name suggestions for Virat and Anushka's daughter: 

