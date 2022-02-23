Visfot: Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan’s upcoming film’s shoot wrapped up

Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan starrer Visfot's shooting has been completed. It is helmed by Kookie Gulati and is bankrolled by Sanjay Gupta’s White Feather Films and T-Series. Visfot is an official Hindi adaptation of the Venezuelan 2012 Oscar entry, Rock, Paper and Scissors. It also features Priya Bapat and Krystle D’Souza in the lead roles. The film has been shot in Mumbai. The shooting for the film commenced late last year and was completed a few days ago, following all health and safety protocols.

Sanjay Gupta, who picked the rights to the original, and worked the project up from ground zero, says, “Kookie, Riteish and Fardeen, and the entire cast and crew ensured we had a smooth run. By far, it’s been one of my most chilled-out projects ever - planned and executed meticulously. The team had everything in control and I pride myself in them, and in the film, they have put together, without any delays and hiccups.” To note, actor Fardeen Khan will be making a comeback after his 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya.

The actors had shared some pictures from the film set on their social handles. Director Kookie Gulati also shared his thoughts and said that he can’t thank Bhushan sir and Sanjay sir enough for trusting him with this film.

“I also have to thank the team for being cooperative and ensuring that everything falls into place and runs smoothly. Riteish, Fardeen, Krystle and Priya have been phenomenal as actors - especially Fardeen who was facing the camera after so long. It’s easily one of my most memorable experiences,” he added.

