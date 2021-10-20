Visfot starring Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan begins shoot

Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan starrer Visfot has finally begun shoot today on Tuesday, October 19th. Riteish shared the news on Instagram, by posting a picture of himself with the clapboard. With Visfot, Fardeen Khan will be making a comeback to the silver screen after his 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya.

A few hours back, Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram space and shared a selfie featuring himself. In the picture, the actor can be seen holding a clapboard with the film’s name written on it. Sharing the picture Riteish wrote, “#Visfot Day 1: The journey begins – Thrilled to collaborate with @_sanjaygupta #BhushanKumar @kookiegulati @priyabapat and my dearest friend #FardeenKhan”. As soon as he shared the picture, fans and well-wishers flooded the post with likes and comments. While many users dropped red heart and fire emojis, others congratulated him and wished him all the luck for the new project.

Talking about the film, Visfot is an official remake of Rock, Paper, Scissors (2012) which was selected as Venezuela's entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 85th Academy Awards. The Hindi thriller reportedly presents a collision of worlds between the high-rises of midtown Mumbai and the depths of Dongri. Leads Riteish and Fardeen’s characters in the film will be representing the contrasting sides.

Visfot is helmed by Kookie Gulati who also directed Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull. The film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Sanjay Gupta’s White Feather Films. Riteish and Fardeen will be collaborating once again after their 2007 film Heyy Babyy.

