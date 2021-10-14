‘Visfot’ starring Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan goes on floors

Fardeen Khan is all set to make a comeback and his film ‘Visfot’ is now set to go on floors. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. It is an official remake of Rock, Paper, Scissors (2012) which was selected as Venezuela's entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 85th Academy Awards.

Bhushan Kumar is backing the film. He said, “As a producer, I'm always on the lookout for something new. On Visit, we have Sanjay Gupta, who has a signature style of making movies. And we have Kookie Gulati to helm it. From Fardeen, Riteish to the team, we have a fiery combination at hand much like the title of Visfot.” The thriller presents a collision of worlds between the high-rises of midtown Mumbai and the depths of Dongri.

Meanwhile, producer Sanjay Gupta said, “Every film has its own destiny and timing. This film happened to me when the world had shutdown in the pandemic. In Bhushan, I have found a true collaborator and a partner who backs my vision wholeheartedly. He has never second-guessed my decisions and never left my side.”

Director Kookie Gulati spoke about working with Fardeen and Riteish. He said, “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the kind of films Sanjay Gupta has made. I’ve also loved the gumption with which Bhushan Kumar has backed outstanding movies. The opportunity to work with this combination and actors like Riteish and Fardeen is indeed rare. I can’t wait to share this incredible story with the audience.”