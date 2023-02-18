Vishal Batra on Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding: The real Vikram and Dimple could not get married…

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7 and since then the internet has been gushing over their fairytale wedding pictures. Both of them tied the knot in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace amidst the presence of their close friends and family. The couple had kept 2 receptions after their 3-day-wedding festivities in Jaisalmer. The first reception was in Delhi and the other star-studded one was in Mumbai. We had reported that the Shershaah couple had invited Captain Vikram Batra’s twin brother Vishal Batra and his family to be a part of the occasion and he was there. We even saw pictures of the couple posing with Vishal and his family. Today, Vishal opened up about Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding in an interview with ETimes. Vishal Batra on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding

For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Vishal Batra’s twin brother, Captain Vikram Batra in the movie Shershaah and it was during the making of this film that the actor formed a close bond with the late soldier’s brother. Vishal admitted that on attending Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding he experienced a rush of emotions. Vishal revealed that he met Sidharth in 2015 when the idea of the movie came up and since then they have been in touch. “For me, it was also a feeling that I couldn’t see Vikram’s wedding… It took me through various emotions, and being an identical twin, it’s something that can’t be explained in words. We got a message from Kiara, too, saying they are looking forward to us attending the wedding,” says Vishal.

Vishal Batra on knowing about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding plans Vishal Batra revealed that he never spoke to Sidharth Malhotra on this topic but he is happy that the couple got married after getting close on the sets of Shershaah. “The real Vikram and Dimple could not get married, but the reel Vikram and Dimple have, and that is a lovely feeling. Our blessings are with them. They are a lovely couple. They are two wonderful individuals, and I have never interacted with them as stars.”

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pose with Shershaah Vikram Batra's family at their reception; See viral pic