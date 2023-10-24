Vishal Bharadwaj reveals he and Gulzar broke Naseeruddin Shah, his son’s nose: ‘You both are behind my family’

Vishal Bhardwaj is a filmmaker, writer, and musician who has worked with some of the biggest names in Bollywood including actor Naseeruddin Shah. He also has a close-knit bond with him and has spent some of his early days playing and unwinding with the senior actor. Recently in an interview, Bhardwaj recalled the time when he broke the actor’s nose a day before a shoot.

Vishal Bhardwaj reveals he broke Naseeruddin Shah’s nose

Director Vishal Bhardwaj was in an interview with Unfiltered with Samdish where he spoke about his bond with actor Naseeruddin Shah. Going back in time, he recalled an incident that left the actor bleeding profusely. Bhardwaj said that he and Shah were playing a serious cricket match where the latter was the wicketkeeper while he was the star bowler. He added that whenever he used to deliver a fast bowl, he used to give a heads-up to the keeper.

However, on that particular day, Naseeruddin somehow didn’t hear his warning. Hence, when he bowled, it went straight and hit the actor’s nose. The Ishqiya actor immediately fell down and his white shirt turned red from the excessive bleeding. “They were taking him out and he was continuously abusing me. He said, ‘I have a shoot tomorrow.’ He was speaking in anger. They applied ice and then he was fine,” he shared.

Vishal Bhardwaj says Gulzar broke Naseeruddin Shah’s son’s nose

He further revealed that after the incident, screenwriter, and film director Gulzar went to play tennis the next day after a gap of 30 years. There he met with Naseeruddin Shah’s son Imaad. Suddenly, in the morning, Naseeruddin called Bhardwaj. “I thought he would shout at me again (for breaking his nose),” he said.

Naseeruddin did shout at him but not for his mistake, but for Gulzar breaking his son’s nose. Revealing more, Bhardwaj divulged, “He said, ‘Do you and Gulzar saab have any sort of problem?’ I asked, ‘What happened?’ He said, ‘You both are behind my family.’ Then he said, ‘Gulzar saab went to Khar today and he threw a ball and broke Imaad’s nose’,” the producer recalled.

