Vishal Bhardwaj calls Shah Rukh Khan his ‘hero’ as he lauds Jawan; ‘They showed perfectly…’

It’s been nearly a month since Shah Rukh Khan’s magnum opus Jawan was released. The film directed by Atlee Kumar not only broke massive records but left audiences mesmerized. The film loved by cine-lovers is soaring at the box office and left industry people heaping praises on it. While Jawan received immense love from fans and celebrities, ace director Vishal Bhardwaj also sang praises for Shah Rukh Khan and called him his hero. The director who is enjoying the release of his Netflix debut, Khufiya featuring Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi recently lauded King Khan for his work.

Vishal Bhardwaj was all praises for Shah Rukh Khan's performance in Jawan

Renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj was present at India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023 on Thursday. During the event, he discussed espionage thrillers. Citing an example of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan called it a ‘beautiful film’ and called the actor his ‘hero’. Vishal was quoted as saying, “What Shah Rukh did in Jawan no one could have done. It was such a beautiful film. They showed perfectly what they wanted to show. He is my hero in Jawan.”

He further added, “We don't make espionage films. This subject has not been dealt with by us because it is very thrilling and exciting, but it doesn't offer you flying cars. Pathaan and Jawan are just a heightened imaginative world of filmmaking. They are not actual espionage films.”

Shah Rukh Khan on the 'actual meaning' of the film

During a Jawan event in Mumbai on Tuesday, talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan talked about the actual meaning of the film. He had shared, “The idea was ki this is the voice we all have. Ham apne ghar me bolte hai. Doston se baat karte hain. (We talk about it at our homes and with friends) It was just to bring it to the notice all over again.”

He further added, "Almost film ke saare shor sharaabe, rang birange getups me bata sake ki actually film aapke baare me hai. Ham sabhi hai. Ham ye nahi ki ganje-wanje ho jaye. Main nahi chahunga koi takla ho (Amidst all the colorful getups and songs, we are trying to say that this film is about you. About all of us. But I don't want anyone to go bald)."

