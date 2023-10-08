Vishal Bhardwaj faces issues in raising money for films even with Tabu: ‘If I want budget like Rohit Shetty…’

Vishal Bhardwaj is one of the most exemplary directors in Bollywood. Over the years, he has delivered various path-breaking films like Omkara, and Satya amongst others. In fact, he has frequently collaborated with the talented Tabu on several films like Maqbool, Haider, Maachis, and the latest being Khufiya amongst others. In a recent interview, the director talked about their recent collaboration and admitted that having someone as ‘prolific’ as Tabu doesn’t mean getting big budgets for the film like filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Vishal Bhardwaj admits facing difficulty in big budgets even for films with Tabu

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, the ace director Vishal Bhardwaj was asked if despite having a powerhouse performer like Tabu was it difficult for him to raise money for Khufiya. The director in response to which remarked that not everyone can work with big budgets like Rohit Shetty.

He was quoted saying, “It is the reality of the market. If I want a budget like a Rohit Shetty movie, then I must deliver a hit like him. This is something we artists should accept. We all have our limitations, even Rohit Shetty. He can't make a film like Christopher Nolan."

Vishal Bhardwaj on his comeback after a five-year gap

It is worth mentioning that Khufiya marks Vishal Bhardwaj’s comeback to films after a hiatus of five years. Talking about such a long gap, he revealed that he had started working on Khufiya in 2016 and the first draft was ready in 2018. “At the time, it had a male protagonist. I wanted to work with Irrfan, who was unwell. After he passed away, I thought of changing the gender and making the film with Tabu as the protagonist. The budget I required for this wasn't available for any female star. But Netflix gave me the confidence to make the movie that I wanted to make,” said the director.

In addition to this, Vishal Bhardwaj also opened up on his in-between projects. Talking about his last film, Pataakha, released in 2018, he shared that he ‘worked intensely for over a year on that’. However, before he could start shooting, it was terminated. The film was an adaptation of Salman Rushdie's Midnight's Children (1981) which had Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra.

He further divulged that he was working on a series based on IC 814 (the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in December 1999) for Prime Video. However, the OTT platform ‘developed cold feet’ following Saif Ali Khan’s series, Tandav which had erupted in controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

