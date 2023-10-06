Vishal Bhardwaj praises Khufiya star Tabu; calls her 'almost like that of a soul mate'

One of the highly anticipated projects of ace director, Vishal Bhardwaj, Khufiya is streaming on Netflix. The film stars Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The film is an adaptation of Amar Bhushan’s best-selling novel, Escape To Nowhere. Going by the buzz, the film has surely been receiving great response from the audience. Nonetheless, the film becomes even more remarkable as it has reunited the iconic duo of Vishal and Tabu. The two have earlier collaborated on amazing projects like Maqbool, Haider, Maachis, and others. In a recent interview, talking about his camaraderie with the actress, Vishal referred to her as his ‘soulmate’.

Vishal Bhardwaj, who is currently enjoying the success of his recently released Khufiya on Netflix, was in a recent conversation with Film Companion. Talking about his bond with Tabu, the director called him a ‘very fine’ actor and his understanding of him like that of a ‘soul mate’. He was quoted as saying, “Tabu is a very fine actor. She is a very nuanced actor and a sensitive person. She has a solid sense of humor. All these things make her a beautiful woman who is very sophisticated in her performance. On top of that, I have such a deep understanding with her, almost like that of a soul mate. We don’t have to speak to each other, but we know what we mean to each other.

It is worth mentioning that earlier in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vishal Bhardwaj had expressed his wish to turn Khufiya into a franchise. The director had shared, “Hum log Khufiya ko franchise karna chahte hai. And KM (Krishna Mehra, role of Tabu in Khufiya) ko hum ek franchise character banana chahte hai. (We plan to turn Khufiya into a franchise and KM, the role played by Tabu into a franchise character) So we keep on making Khufiya every year."

About Khufiya

Khufiya is a spy-thriller helmed by renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. The film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi in significant roles. An adaptation of Amar Bhushan’s best-selling novel, Escape To Nowhere, is currently streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Khufiya Movie Review: Tabu and Ashish Vidyarthi steal the show in Vishal Bhardwaj’s espionage thriller