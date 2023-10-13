Vishal Bhardwaj refutes rumors on Haider 2; says 'there is no reason' for sequel of Shahid Kapoor starrer

Renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is currently basking in the success of his recent directorial film Khaufiya. There have been rumors about a sequel to the movie Haider since Shahid Kapoor got a buzz cut. Haider is also directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and recently marked its 9th anniversary. The film features Shahid Kapoor in the main role and is a contemporary adaptation of William Shakespeare's Hamlet. However, the filmmaker has officially confirmed that there won't be a sequel to Shahid Kapoor’s Haider, refuting the rumors.

Vishal Bhardwaj confirms there won't be a sequel to Shahid Kapoor’s Haider

During a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, filmmaker and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj opened up about the rumors about the sequel to his movie Haider which starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role and clarified that there are no plans for it right now. He mentioned that Shahid's recent haircut should not be misunderstood as a hint of a sequel and said, “Shahid ne Baal kata liye, iska yeh matlab thodi Haider 2 ho jayegi (Shahid did a haircut doesn’t mean that Hairder 2 is happening). Making a sequel doesn't make sense because the situation in Kashmir has changed.”

He further added, “I'm glad that people still remember the first part of Haider. However, since Haider was closely tied to Kashmir, and I don't have a new story to tell about Kashmir at the moment, making Haider 2 doesn't seem necessary right now.”

About Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya

Tabu's spy thriller movie, Khufiya, was released on October 5th. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and featuring Ali Fazal and Ashish Vidyarthi, the film delves into the world of espionage. It tells a complex story where Tabu plays Krishna Mehra, an operative in the RAW agency, who's given the job of uncovering a traitor within the agency. The movie follows her as she tackles the mission and seeks to answer one crucial question: Who is the mole? The movie is based on the popular novel Escape To Nowhere by Amar Bhushan and is available for streaming on the popular streaming platform Netflix since October 5 this year.

