Vishal Bhardwaj to release ‘Theek Nahi Lagta’ song of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday

Today is veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday. Wishes have started pouring in from all corners. Many of her fans are sharing song clips on the social handle to make her birthday more special. It will be not wrong to say that the veteran singer still holds a special in the hearts of Indians. Her singing is still fresh in the ears. Right from La Ja Gale to Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, all her songs are still popular. And on her birthday, ace filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj and veteran lyricist Gulzar have announced that a song the duo had recorded with legendary singer will be launched.

The song track is titled "Theek Nahi Lagta” and it was recorded for a film 26 years ago. But unfortunately, the film got shelved. However, the song will now be released in collaboration with Bhardwaj's label VB Music and short video app platform Moj. As mentioned in PTI, during a virtual press conference on Monday, Bhardwaj said he recorded the song with Mangeshkar before "Maachis". The film got shelved and the song lost with it too. For a long time, we thought the film would be revived but after 10 years, it was clear it will not.”

Bhardwaj also said that the tape on which Mangeshkar''s song was recorded got misplaced and the recording studio also shut down. Vishal and Lata have collaborated for nine films including 7 Khoon Maaf and Pataakha. Maachis was the first time he collaborated with the veteran singer. She has sung the song "Paani Paani Re". Lata has thanked both Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar for the initiative.

