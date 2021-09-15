Vishal Bhardwaj reunites with Tabu after 7 years for his next directorial ‘Khufiya’? Details inside

Vishal Bhardwaj and are a dream team and their collaboration has given us many great films like Haider. Well, there is a piece of great news for all the fans of this magical duo as the latest reports suggest that the actor and director will collaborate for Vishal’s next venture.

It was only last month that Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj announced his directorial debut with Kuttey, a caper-thriller boasting of an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, and Radhika Madan. And now, according to reports in News18.com, daddy Vishal is all set to announce his next directorial venture titled Khufiya. It is said to be a Netflix original. Well, we hear that Bhardwaj has signed Tabu to be his leading lady.

“Vishal will be directing an action-drama and has signed Tabu for the same. This is the third time that the filmmaker will collaborate with the actor after Maqbool and Haider. The actor has immense faith in the filmmaker. As soon as she heard the subject, she really liked it and decided to come on board,” informs a source close to the development.

The source further reveals that the film is an adaptation of the book Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. It is a story about Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s external intelligence agency, and how a joint secretary, disappears despite being under 24-hour surveillance. It also features Wamiqa Gabi and Ashish Vidyarthi. Vishal Bhardwaj has apparently already begun recce and one of the locations which has been finalised is Mussoorie.

Earlier it was reported that Ali Fazal would be the leading man of Vishal Bhardwaj but nothing is concrete yet. We are sure fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement.

