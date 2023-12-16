Vishal Bhardwaj shares why 2 States with Shah Rukh Khan didn't materialize; 'I wanted to set the film in a bank'

Vishal Bhardwaj stands out as one of the most acclaimed directors in Indian cinema, known for his directorial masterpieces such as Haider, Omkara, and Kaminey. His prowess is particularly evident in films that carry substantial depth and meaning. Over the years, he has collaborated with various celebrities, but there's one superstar he has been eager to work with for quite some time – Shah Rukh Khan.

Their potential collaboration almost materialized with the film 2 States, but unfortunately, it faced hurdles due to differences in vision, particularly regarding the setting. Vishal recently revealed the missed opportunity, shedding light on the creative divergences that led to the project not coming to fruition.

Vishal Bhardwaj envisioned setting 2 States in a bank rather than a college

In a recent interview with Mid-day, Vishal Bhardwaj disclosed that he and Shah Rukh Khan were in talks to collaborate on a film adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel 2 States. However, the project faced challenges and ultimately did not materialize. Bhardwaj explained, "We had differences over the setting of it. I wanted to set it not in a college but in a bank like ICICI. So, that’s where we were different. Shah Rukh wanted it in a different setting." The film was eventually made with Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles, directed by Abhishek Varman.

The director further expressed that both he and SRK are aware in their hearts that they want to work together. They have had discussions after Jawan, and every year, whenever they meet at events like his birthday or public functions, the desire to collaborate resurfaces. Bhardwaj shared, "He always says, and I also feel, that we have to do a film together." The filmmaker also revealed that he has something specific in mind for the Pathaan actor, indicating a strong inclination to bring their creative vision to life in a future project.

Bhardwaj also disclosed that he and Shah Rukh Khan were both students at Delhi University during the same period. While SRK attended Hansraj College, Bhardwaj was enrolled at Hindu College. Adding to their connection, both of them were born in the same year – 1965.

Meanwhile, two of Vishal's directorial ventures found their way to OTT platforms this year: the web series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley on SonyLIV and the film Khufiya on Netflix.

On the other hand, SRK is in anticipation of the release of Dunki on December 21, 2023. The film, which also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in significant roles, is highly awaited by fans and audiences alike.

