Vishal Bhardwaj spills beans on working with Shah Rukh Khan; hints at 'indirect cameo' in Khufiya

Director Vishal Bhardwaj, who is directing Netflix's Khufiya, has officially stated that Shah Rukh Khan who is currently riding high on the massive success of his recent film Jawan, directed by the popular south filmmaker Atlee, will be making an indirect cameo in the film. In a recent interview, Vishal Bhardwaj also suggested the chance of a more extensive partnership with SRK in the near future.

Vishal Bhardwaj on working with Shah Rukh Khan

During a recent interview with News18, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj shared that he and Shah Rukh Khan have discussed collaborating on a film, and he believes that the day when they formally announce a movie together is not too far. He said, “We’ve been trying to work with each other for a long time. In fact, Jawan ke baad, I loved Jawan, I called him and spoke to him at length. At one point, we came very close to doing a film. It was announced also and we were going to shoot but somehow it didn’t happen.”

Vishal Bhardwaj reveals about Shah Rukh Khan’s indirect cameo in Jawan

Vishal Bhardwaj further revealed about Shah Rukh Khan’s “indirect cameo” in the Tabu starrer Khufiya, and said, “Whenever we meet, humesha yeh rehta hai ke kab hona hai. Ab wo waqt aa raha hai. Cameo toh ho hi gaya hai indirect toh film bhi iss baar honi chahiye. Andar se mujhe bhi feeling aa rahi hai. Shah Rukh ne bhi mujhe bola hai ke iss baar mujhe kuch lag raha hai ke hum log kuch kar payenge saath mein (We always want to answer ‘when is it happening’. Now the time has come, he has already made an indirect cameo so now the film remains. I have a feeling, and even Shah Rukh Khan has told me he has a similar feeling – we will be able to do something together this time).”

Khufiya is a movie produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and also written by Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula. It is adapted from Amar Bhushan's spy novel, Escape to Nowhere, and features Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the cast. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on October 5th, this year.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Bhardwaj spills beans on his next with Tabu after Khufiya; ‘The only person who can play…’