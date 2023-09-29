Vishal Bhardwaj spills how TIFF rejected Omkara but selected Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kabul Express same year

Vishal Bhardwaj is one of the most talented and maverick film directors, writers, producers, singers, and music composers in Bollywood. Throughout his career, he has experimented with his music as well as subject matters. In a recent interview, the Maqbool director was asked about the lack of global presence of Indian films.

Vishal Bhardwaj talks about how Omkara was rejected by Toronto International Film Festival

In an interview with Humans of Cinema, Vishal Bhardwaj was asked why there is a lack of global presence in Indian cinema. In response, he said that it is mainly because of the song and dance format of our films which alienates people who do not know our culture. Bhardwaj also criticized the sequences of actors dancing around trees or songs that were shot in Switzerland. However, he said that Satyajit Ray was the only one to make a mark in the West with his cinema.

The director talked about how his first film Maqbool was praised at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). But later on, they did not select his 2006 crime drama Omkara. Bhardwaj was told that "we don't think its a good film" by the festival selection committee. He said: "And that year they selected Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Kabul Express and they didn't select Omkara, which is fine."

About Omkara

Omkara is a 2006 crime drama film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It was adapted from William Shakespeare's Othello. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu. Upon release, the film met with critical acclaim and turned out to be a major commercial success. It is a part of Bhardwaj's Shakespearean trilogy which consists of Maqbool and Haider. It won three National Film Awards and nine Filmfare Awards from 19 nominations. Khan's performance as Langda Tyagi received particular praise.

Workwise, Bhardwaj recently directed the mystery thriller web series Charlie Chopra. He is also gearing up for the release of a thriller film titled Khufiya, starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film will be released on October 5.

