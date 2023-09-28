Vishal Bhardwaj spills music secrets for Ali Fazal-Tabu's Khufiya

Vishal Bhardwaj is a multi-talented name in Bollywood. He is a music composer, writer, director, and producer and has made several acclaimed films in his long and successful career like Maqbool, Omkara, and Haider. Bhardwaj is currently gearing up for the release of his mystery thriller film titled Khufiya. Recently, its music was launched at an event.

Vishal Bhardwaj opens up about the music of Khufiya

Today, on September 28th, the music album of Vishal Bhardwaj's much-awaited film Khufiya was launched. The event was called Raaz aur Saaz and it also featured a live performance by Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj. It was followed by the solo performances of artists like Sunidhi Chauhan and Rahul Ram.

At the event, Bhardwaj opened up about the film's music. He said: "It's an exciting first for me, to create a song for a film months after the film's music was initially composed. I am thrilled that we had the opportunity to unveil our album for all of you, and I was even more delighted to perform live and share the stage with Rekha at this event." He further said that the album features nine songs sung by Rekha, Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Jyoti Nooran and Rahul Ram.

About Khufiya

Khufiya is a spy thriller produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and written by him along with Rohan Narula. The film is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere. It stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, Navnindra Behl, Shataf Figar, Azmeri Haque Badhon and Lalit Parimoo. Khufiya will premiere on October 5 this year. The film marks another collaboration between Bhardwaj and Tabu as they have worked together on films like Maqbool and Haider.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the director opened up about his next project which will also star Tabu. He said that he read a novel called Ret Samadhi (written by Geetanjali Shree) and said that he could imagine Tabu as the lead. The director confirmed that the project will happen in the near future.

