Vishal Bhardwaj thought Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor’s Kaminey won’t work: ‘There was so much conflict’

Vishal Bhardwaj started his career as a music composer and playback singer and later moved to filmmaking. Since his debut movie Makdee in 2002 as a director, producer, and screenwriter, he has been receiving love and appreciation from cinema lovers across the globe. His impressive filmography also includes the blockbuster hit movie Kaminey which starred Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. However, did you know that the filmmaker was sceptical about the potential of the movie? Read on to know why.

Vishal Bhardwaj thought Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor’s Kaminey won’t work

The 2009 movie Kaminey, written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Ronnie Screwvala ended up being one of the best movies of the year. However, during the shoot of the action film, Vishal was doubtful that it would work out. In a candid chat on the YouTube channel Unfiltered by Samdish, Vishal revealed the reason why he thought the project could be a major miss.

The filmmaker said that while making a film, one gets to know if it will be working or not. This has happened to him too. However, in the case of Kaminey, he was wrong. He said, “While making the film, I was feeling like how will we do this.”

Sharing the reason, he said that the team was facing difficulty in getting along with each other. “There was so much conflict between the Director of Photography (DOP) and the cast, and between the DOP and the production, and between the production designer and the production. It was chaos of some another level," he divulged adding that every day after reaching the set, for an hour and a half, he had to see what the new problem of the day was.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s work front

If you glance at his line of work, you will see several notable and critically acclaimed movies listed under his name. From Maqbool and Omkara to Haider and Talvar, some of his films are still relevant in recent times. Recently, his spy-thriller movie Khufiya was released on OTT which starred Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi in leading roles.

ALSO READ: Vishal Bhardwaj refutes rumors on Haider 2; says 'there is no reason' for sequel of Shahid Kapoor starrer