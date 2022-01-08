Vishal Dadlani mourns the death of his father, informs not being able to go as he's COVID-19 positive

It is never too easy to lose a loved one forever and due to the ongoing pandemic, many have lost their friends and family members. We are currently experiencing the third wave and with cases rising to as much as 20,000 per day in Mumbai we are hearing the news of some or the other Bollywood celebrities testing positive for the virus. Well, recently, Vishal Dadlani too tested positive for COVID-19 and in the most unfortunate turn of events he has lost his father Moti Dadlani on Friday.

Vishal Dadlani took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his father and in the caption informed, “Shri Moti Dadlani (12 May 1943 -8 Jan 2022). Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn't have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him. He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days (due to a gall bladder surgery that went bad) but I couldn't go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can't even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. It's really not fair. Thankfully, my sister is handling everything with far more strength than I would be able to muster up. I don't know how to live in a world without him. I'm completely lost.”

Take a look:

On Friday, Vishal shared the news of his Covid-19 diagnosis on Instagram, along with a picture of his test kit. “This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I’ve tested Covid positive,” he wrote.

“At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful,” he added.

