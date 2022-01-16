Vishal Dadlani pens heartwarming tribute as he cremates his late father: He now walks with me forever.

Musician Vishal Dadlani, who lost his father Moti Dadlani last week, cremated him this weekend. Vishal had earlier revealed how he couldn't be with his family in this difficult hour as he had tested positive for Covid-19. The singer wrote a heartfelt tribute for his late father and shared it on Instagram along with a sweet photo.

Vishal began his tribute by writing, "My Mother, Sister, nieces and I cremated my Father today. He now walks with me forever, as this ache in my chest. Not a day will pass without my saying "Love you, Dad." and hearing his voice reply "Love you, betu."

He further added, "I'll never be with him again, but I'll never be without him either. Just hoping I can prove worthy of him. He really was the sweetest, kindest, humblest, hardest-working and most loving man. (Shri Moti Dadlani, 12 May 1942 - 8 Jan 2022.)"

Take a look at Vishal Dadlani's heartwarming tribute:

Sharing the news of his demise last week, the singer had told his fans and followers, "Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn't have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him. He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days (due to a gall bladder surgery that went bad) but I couldn't go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can't even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. It's really not fair."

