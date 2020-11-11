Vishal & Shekhar clarify they're not behind Deedar De remix as Twitter user blames them for destroying OG song

A remix of the hugely hit song Deedar De from Sanjay Dutt's film Dus, this song shows Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rajkummar Rao busting some mean moves.

Hansal Mehta's upcoming film Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to release this weekend. Ahead of the film's release, the makers dropped a brand new song on Tuesday which features the lead stars in their most sizzling avatar. A remix of the hugely hit song Deedar De from Sanjay Dutt's film Dus, this song too shows Nushrratt and Rajkummar busting some mean moves.

The remix of Deedar De, however, has not gone down well with a section of netizens who criticised the makers for trying to infuse new life into the song. While the original was composed by musical duo Vishal-Shekhar and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, the latest remixed track is sung by Asees Kaur and Dev Negi with all-new lyrics by Panchhi Jalonvi.

Now, Vishal-Shekhar have clarified that they are not responsible for this song. A Twitter user wrote, "Dear @VishalDadlani & @ShekharRavjiani you guys destroyed one of the best Vishal & Shekhar song yourselves. The original had better music, better lyrics and better singers. @SunidhiChauhan5 @K_K_Pal #DeedarDe."

Replying to this, Vishal Dadlani tweeted, "We have been very kindly credited here, only because we composed the original #DeedaarDe in 2004. However, we haven't done this "remix". That said, best wishes to the film and team. Thanks for loving our music down the years. #VishalandShekhar @ShekharRavjiani."

He also responded 'Please Do' to tweet that read, "As we are in the era of ban and boycotting things. Can we please ban "remix of 90's song" or remix of any song. #DeedarDe #Chhalaang."

Take a look at his tweets below:

We have been very kindly credited here, only because we composed the original #DeedaarDe in 2004. However, we haven't done this "remix". That said, best wishes to the film and team. Thanks for loving our music down the years. #VishalandShekhar @ShekharRavjiani https://t.co/7KyJo6eSDP — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 10, 2020

ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha REVEALS why she changed the spelling of her name: I believe in the universe & its energies

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×