Vishal Singh on Sushant Singh Rajput: 'There is something bigger behind his death'
The two actors had shared screen space about a decade ago in the TV show "Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil", which marked Sushant's debut as an actor. With the late actor's family, friends, colleagues and fans asking for a CBI probe into his death, Vishal truly wants justice.
"I feel it's beyond what people are trying to show. I don't think he can kill himself. I am sure there is something larger and bigger behind (the death). I am hoping the truth comes out," said Vishal..
Vishal has pleasant memories of Sushant. "My first memory of Sushant is of the set of 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil'. I was already doing 'Kuchh is Tara' so there was like one cameo role for which they wanted a known face. So it was me. Sushant was there. That was the first time I met him on the set. He was very nice and a chilled-out person. Then both were working with (the production house) Balaji for the longest time, so we kept bumping into each other. I was there when he was cast for 'Pavitra Rishta'. We always met at Balaji parties. That's how we created a bond," he recalled.
He remembers Sushant as someone who was always "smiling, laughing" adding that he was "such a good guy".
When he heard the news of his death on June 14, Vishal thought that someone was joking. "We hadn't spoken for a few years. When I heard the news, I had no reaction. I was numb, I couldn't believe because it was sad and unbelievable. When I saw the picture -- that was the worst thing," he said.
"I feel there is a lot of power in prayers. Prayers can turn wrong into right. So, I think we all should pray," Vishal concluded.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
#justice for Sushant World over we want justice