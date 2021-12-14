Vishnu Induri's spokesperson clears air about legal hassle around Ranveer Singh’s 83; Calls complaint baseless

It’s been a while since Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83 has been making the headlines. While the sports drama is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, it was reported that the Kabir Khan directorial landed in legal trouble over the rights in the movie. According to media reports, a finance company Future Resource FZE had sued the makers (Vibri Media, director Kabir Khan, producers Sajid Nadiadwala, Deepika Padukone and others) of 83 accusing them of planning to cheat them of its rights in the movie.

And now a spokesperson of Vishnu Induri (of Vibri Media) has issued a statement in this regard and has called the complaint baseless and false. The statement read as. “In the wake of the ongoing reports of a legal case filed against the makers of the upcoming film 83, on behalf of Vibri Media, we would like to deny the claims of the complainant and clarify the makers of 83 are in no way concerned with the case. The complaint of Future Resources FZE against the producers of the film 83 is false, baseless and motivated. Future Resources FZE is a minority shareholder in Vibri Media, there have been internal disputes between the promoters of Vibri Media Pvt Ltd and the complainant, which are pending in various courts. The complainant Future Resources FZE has been restrained by the Hon’ble Telangana high court from interfering with the movie 83 in any manner.”

The statement further added, “This action of the complainant prior to the release of the film is motivated, a publicity gimmick and constitutes contempt of court for which Vibri Media Pvt Ltd is availing its legal remedies against the Complainant. The film 83 and the producers are in no way concerned with this and they reserve their right to initiate appropriate action against Future Resources FZE”. To note, 83 is based on the Indian cricket team’s glorious triumph during the 1983 World Cup. The movie will be hitting the screens on December 24 this year.