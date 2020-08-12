Vishwa Hindu Parishad demands ban on Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 for hurting Hindu sentiments & nepotism

VHP spokesperson Vijay Shankar Tiwari took to Twitter to call out Sadak 2 and demand a ban on it stating that it is anti-Hindu in nature.

It has just been a few hours since the trailer of , Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt starrer Sadak 2 released, but the Mahesh Bhatt directorial has already been attacked by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad outfit. Upon the release of the trailer, VHP spokesperson Vijay Shankar Tiwari took to Twitter to call out the film and demand a ban on it stating that it is anti-Hindu in nature. While, he has not detailed what exactly could be anti-Hindu, in the trailer Alia Bhatt's character says that she has lost a loved one because of a fake guru.

Apart from hurting Hindu sentiments, Tiwari also said that Sadak is full of 'nepotism products'. He urged the central government to look into the matter. Taking to Twitter, VHP's Vijay Shankar Tiwari tweeted in Hindi, "Mahesh Bhatt's film Sadak 2 has once again hurt Hindu sentiments. The film is full of nepotism products which Mahesh Bhatt is encouraging. The central government must look into this."

Adding, "Sanjay Dutt is Sunil Dutt's son, Alia and Pooja Bhatt are Mahesh Bhatt's daughters, Aditya is Siddharth Roy Kapur's brother and their film is Sadak 2. Now, Mahesh Bhatt must tell if he and his films will be treated like the Khan Brothers. This is nepotism."

महेश भट्ट के निर्देशन बनी फिल्म सड़क सड़क में एक बार फिर हिन्दू आस्था को अपमानित किया गया है जिसे हाटस्टार में दिखाया जाएगा,फिल्म केवल नेपोटिज्म के प्रोडक्ट्स भरे पड़े हैं, जिन्हें महेश भट्ट आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं। केन्द्र सरकार इस पर कार्यवाही करे। — Vijay Shankar Tiwari (@VijayVst0502) August 12, 2020

सुनील दत्त के बेटे हैं संजय दत्त, महेश भट्ट की बेटियाँ हैं पूजा और आलिया, सिद्धार्थ रॉय कपूर के भाई हैं आदित्य, इन सबकी फिल्म है सड़क-2, जो आज रिलीज हुई है,अब महेश भट्ट को बताना होगा कि तुम्हारा और तुम्हारी फिल्म का हश्र खान ब्रदर्स जैसा ही होगा।यही है नेपोटिज्म है। — Vijay Shankar Tiwari (@VijayVst0502) August 12, 2020

The Sadak 2 trailer was scheduled to release on 11 August. However, the makers pushed the release owing to Sanjay Dutt's lung cancer diagnosis which surfaced on Tuesday night.

