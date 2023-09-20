VISUALS: Salman Khan to Karan Johar; A look at B-town stars who attended Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Social media is currently buzzing with visuals of several Bollywood celebs dressed in their finest. If you’re wondering what’s happening then let us inform you that B-town celebs are decked up to attend the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the Ambani’s. Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, who welcomed Lord Ganesha home on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi invited the who’s who of the Indian film industry to seek blessings and offer prayers. Take a look at who all were present from Bollywood to seek the blessings of Bappa at Ambani residence, Antilia.

Salman Khan attended the grand puja with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri

After attending the Ganpati puja at sister Arpita Khan’s residence, the Dabangg actor was spotted arriving at Antilia with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. Salman Khan looked dapper in a blue kurta, white salwar, and black footwear. Alizeh also posed for the cameras in a gharara set.

Take a look:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrive at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

The most sought-after couple of Bollywood, actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were clicked joining the Ambanis for their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The Gehraiyaan actress wore a pink-colored salwar-kameez set while her husband, Ranveer complimented her in a green kurta-pajama with golden jutis. The couple was also seen having a moment with South star Rashmika Mandanna at the event.

Take a look:

Karan Johar joins Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa at Ambani House

Filmmaker Karan Johar arrived making heads turn in his white and gold ensemble. As he posed for the paparazzi, he was joined by actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa who also came to the Ambani house for Ganesh darshan.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor clicked at Antilia for Ganpati puja

It’s been a while since Shahid Kapoor has been spotted in the city. Well, the Udta Punjab actor was recently clicked gracing the red carpet at the star-studded event in Mumbai. The actor looked dapper as he sported a blue kurta and white pajama with black indo-western boots. While posing for the paps, he also had a funny incident with cricketer Hardik Pandya and his family who were also in attendance.

Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor arrives at Ambani House

Mumbai chi mulgi, actress Shraddha Kapoor looked like a dream in a white anarkali set as she came to visit the Ambanis and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha residing at their residence. The subtle glam, a white potli bag, and gajra in her sleek bun rounded her clean traditional look.

Take a look:

Several other B-town celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan, among others also made it to the grand event.

