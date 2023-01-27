Viv Richards joins daughter Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra's wedding; Neena Gupta poses with hubby Vivek Mehra

Ace designer Masaba Gupta, who was recently seen in Netflix's Masaba Masaba season 2, announced her wedding with her beau Satyadeep Misra on Friday morning. She took to Instagram and dropped gorgeous pictures with her husband. In her special post, she mentioned that the duo, who was dating each other for quite some time, tied the knot in the morning today. Masaba also posted happy family pictures from her intimate wedding that featured her father and cricketer Viv Richards, mother Neena Gupta and Satyadeep's family. Viv Richards poses for a perfect family picture with Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra

Masaba took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses of her low-key wedding. In the family portrait, the newlyweds were seen posing with Viv Richards, Neena Gupta, her husband Vivek Mehra, Satyadeep's mom and his sister. All of them look gorgeous in their traditional outfits. Masaba also posted individual pictures with her father and mother. Along with the pictures, the new bride wrote, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the post, celebs were seen congratulating her. Soni Razdan wrote, "Lovely." Mini Mathur commented, "omgggg this brightens up 2023 already!! Mubarak Masaba & Sattu!! This is beyond cool." Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan commented, "Heartwarming. god bless ! #congratulations." Neena Gupta pens a special note for Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra Neena Gupta shared an adorable picture with her daughter and penned a sweet note for her and her new son-in-law. She wrote, "Aaj beti ki shaadi huee dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai sharing with you friends."

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announce their wedding The couple shared a joint statement along with the pictures. They wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great." Celebs like Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Athiya Shetty and others were seen pouring love and blessings on the couple.

While speaking to Vogue, Masaba spoke about opting for a low-key wedding. She said, "We are extremely private people and we want to be in the presence of family and loved ones for memorable days like these. We've both been there before and we saw that it doesn't make sense to do things that stress you out on such an important day. This is truly a private moment for both of us, and more than anything, we wanted to enjoy it. I think the mistake couples sometimes make is that it becomes more about the outward validation of what you're doing to please people. I didn't want any of that. We both didn't. We wanted to make this about ourselves."

