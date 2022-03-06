Vivaan Shah says working with father Naseeruddin Shah is his dream

Actor Vivaan Shah, the son of veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, says that it is his biggest dream to work with his parents on-screen that hasn't happened yet.

The actor is gearing up for his upcoming web series 'Sutliya'.

Being the son of such iconic actors and proving his acting skill in the first film '7 Khoon Maaf' Vivaan has his struggle for doing the kind of quality work that he always wished for.

In conversation with IANS, Vivaan said, "I have been working constantly and that is the best thing for me to keep the creative mind alive. Actor in cinema is one part of it because I also do theatre and I have written novels. While who eventually in a film will come out is not really in my hands, when I write a book, every character, story flow, everything is in my control. So along with acting, this is one of the creative processes I enjoyed the most."

Asked about his bigger ambition in life and if he wishes to work with his father and Vivaan replied, "Working with Naseeruddin Shah in a film or web series is my dream, my ambition. It so happened that in my debut film '7 Khoon Maaf', even though dad had a part to play, we did not have any scene in the film. I so wish I work with my father in a film. I know how wonderful it is to work with him because I have done that on stage."

In the show 'Sutliya' he plays the character of Raman Chaldeil, the youngest member of the family and a student of Delhi University who is an idealist with a lot of rebel energy.

Sharing insight of his character, Vivaan mentioned, " While the character has its own internal conflict, it is also about coming back home. He goes back home after his father's death. The core of 'Sutliya' celebrates the power of family and togetherness."

"I am someone very close to my family and when I was staying in Delhi for my college, within one year I was feeling so homesick that I came back to Mumbai and completed my education from here. I understand the feeling of home, the feeling of coming back to home and family," Vivaan signed off.

'Sutliya' also featuring Shiv Panditt, Ayesha Raza, Plabita Borthakur streams on ZEE5.

Also Read: Vivaan Shah believes playing a scrap dealer on screen has helped him understand the hardships of the community