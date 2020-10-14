Vivek Agnihotri gets a fitting reminder from Nikhil Dwivedi over tweet on Bollywood destroying India's culture

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had a sharp reaction to top Bollywood producers and four film associations filing a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against news channels.

A few days ago 34 Bollywood producers and four film associations came together and filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against news channels for making "irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks” against the Hindi film industry. While scores of netizens applauded the move, many others questioned if this was another move to curb the freedom of press. The lawsuit is filed against Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, journalist Pradeep Bhandari and Times Now’s Editor-in-Chief Rahul Shivshankar and Group Editore Navika Kumar.

Soon after the news surfaced, many took to social media to share their thoughts on the same. The most prominent one was who stated that a case should be filed against her as well and vowed to keep exposing Bollywood. Another sharp reaction was from filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who tweeted, "Can the public sue Bollywood for destroying music, lyrics, language, art, creativity, social fabric and culture of India?"

However, Vivek Agnihotri's film 'Hate Story' actor Nikhil Dwivedi reminded the filmmaker that he may also be contributor of Bollywood destroying the culture of India. Nikhil's epic reply read, "Sirrrrrrr You and I made #HateStory together. Bahut trolling hogi hamari shant ho jaao, (sic)."

Check out the hilarious tweet below:

Sirrrrrrr You and I made #HateStory together. Bahut trolling hogi hamari shant ho jaao. https://t.co/ePtGyAcugT — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) October 13, 2020

To this, Agnihotri replied, "But there are two difference Nikhil. 1. I won’t sit quiet fearing trolling when I must speak. And speak only when my film is on release like Bollywoodiyas. 2. I realised where I was wrong and left the company of Hateful Hypocrites of Bollywood."

Nikhil then pointed out, "Hypocrites, cheats, liars r everywhere. Enuf of thm in politics, bureaucracy, sports, industry &the arts. Here too since start. But u still entered? I truly believe % of such is no more than 25%. 50% r indifferent while 25% infact help. Rest our success is our own karma & destiny."

Credits :Pinkvilla

