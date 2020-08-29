Vivek Agnihotri tweets: Rhea Chakraborty is just a facade the Government is protecting very powerful people

Rhea Chakraborty is just a facade, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has alleged. Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government are protecting some very powerful people in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Agnihotri claimed.

The filmmaker took to his verified Twitter account on Saturday to make his allegation. He also shared a past incident about a star threatening to finish Sushant's career without mentioning the name.

"Trivia: Once, in a farm house, SSR had an argument with a Star protege whom the star had launched. The star lost his temper and threatened SSR that he would finish his career like he did with others. Rhea is just a facade. MuM Pol & Mah Govt is protecting very powerful people," Vivek Agnihotri tweeted on Saturday.

Soon after Sushant's death on June 14 this year, the debate around the alleged practice of nepotism in Bollywood got fresh fuel, and netizens started trolling the industry's star kids on social media.

Agnihotri recently has also opened up on the drug mafia of Bollywood and how drugs have been normalised in the film industry over the past 10 years.

"For the last 10 years, drugs, especially the chemical substances, have been normalised in Bollywood by the powerful people. Along with drugs comes a lot of criminality in terms of the money mafia, the terror mafia all these kind of things come in. All kinds of illegal, unethical, criminal stuff is taking place," the filmmaker told IANS in an interview earlier this week.

He also felt that an attempt was being made to "cover up" the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and "divert the attention" of people.

