  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri tweets: Rhea Chakraborty is just a facade the Government is protecting very powerful people

Rhea Chakraborty is just a facade, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has alleged. Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government are protecting some very powerful people in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Agnihotri claimed.
492 reads Mumbai
Vivek Agnihotri tweets: Rhea Chakraborty is just a facade the Government is protecting very powerful peopleVivek Agnihotri tweets: Rhea Chakraborty is just a facade the Government is protecting very powerful people
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The filmmaker took to his verified Twitter account on Saturday to make his allegation. He also shared a past incident about a star threatening to finish Sushant's career without mentioning the name.

"Trivia: Once, in a farm house, SSR had an argument with a Star protege whom the star had launched. The star lost his temper and threatened SSR that he would finish his career like he did with others. Rhea is just a facade. MuM Pol & Mah Govt is protecting very powerful people," Vivek Agnihotri tweeted on Saturday.

Soon after Sushant's death on June 14 this year, the debate around the alleged practice of nepotism in Bollywood got fresh fuel, and netizens started trolling the industry's star kids on social media.

Agnihotri recently has also opened up on the drug mafia of Bollywood and how drugs have been normalised in the film industry over the past 10 years.

"For the last 10 years, drugs, especially the chemical substances, have been normalised in Bollywood by the powerful people. Along with drugs comes a lot of criminality in terms of the money mafia, the terror mafia all these kind of things come in. All kinds of illegal, unethical, criminal stuff is taking place," the filmmaker told IANS in an interview earlier this week.

He also felt that an attempt was being made to "cover up" the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and "divert the attention" of people.

Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri denounces the protests, wages wars on multiple fronts

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement