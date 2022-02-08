Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is all set to release on THIS date

The Vivek Agnihotri-directed film 'The Kashmir Files', inspired by true events, is all set to release on March 11.

The film got postponed due to a significant spike in Covid cases in the country.

The movie based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits will make you feel all the emotions they went through during the tragic events.

The makers took to their social media and posted, "Bringing the story of Kashmir Genocide on the big screen. #TheKashmirFiles releasing on 11th March 2022 #RightToJustice"

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

It has an ensemble cast of Mithun Chakraborty as Brahma Dutt, Anupam Kher as Pushkarnath, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, Bhasha Sumbali as Shraddha Pandit, Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik a.k.a. Bitta (Inspired by Farooq Ahmed Dar), and Puneet Issar as DGP Hari Narain, Prakash Belawadi as Dr Mahesh Kumar, Mrinal Kulkarni as Laxmi Dutt, Atul Srivastava as Vishnu Ram and Prithviraj Sarnaik as Shiva Pandit.

Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files poster gets featured at Times Square on India's 73rd Republic Day