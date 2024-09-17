Vivek Oberoi admits projects were ‘snatched’ away from him after signing them: ‘I faced public humiliation and professional sabotage’

Vivek Oberoi’s journey in Bollywood has been no less than a roller-coaster ride. He has seen two extremes in his professional career. Recently, the actor recalled facing trolling, public humiliation, and professional sabotage due to the strong power of the ‘lobby’. He also opened up about getting threats from the underworld.

During a recent conversation with ABP Entertainment Live, Vivek Oberoi talked about dealing with a hard phase of his life when he had to shift to business from acting. Addressing the times, the actor opined that one concentrates on the intensity of the bad phase and for how long went through it. He mentioned if the intensity is less or short-lived, one heals quickly.

Opposed to it, if it is an intense experience and goes on for a longer period, it takes time to heal as pain resurfaces and makes it challenging to move further. In such situations, the actor emphasized the importance of taking control of one’s life and moving forward.

The actor further cited his own experience, stating, “In my case, the intensity was overwhelming. I faced trolling, public humiliation, and professional sabotage. Projects were snatched away from me after I signed them, kyunki lobby ke jo powers the bahut strong the (the power of lobby was so strong).”

“Fir extreme kya hua ki jaise underworld ka involvement hona, threats aana (It went to that extreme wherein underworld was involved, and I received threats). The Mumbai police had to provide me with an armed guard and a gunman. Things went to that extreme,” the actor further added.

Reflecting on the impact, Vivek admitted that one’s peace of mind can become zero in such situations. He stated whilst he was okay as he had an armed guard, he would always be worried about the safety of his mother, sister, and father.

The 48-year-old actor remarked that one gets so worried that it starts to impact one’s work. He pointed out how it would become difficult for one to concentrate and focus on work. According to him, this leads one to go in a downward spiral and things become bad. “So, at some point, you have to square the slate and say, ‘Enough, now I have to remove this from my system and focus and concentrate,” said Vivek.

In order to come out of that zone, Vivek shared that his mother once took him to a hospital in a pediatric cancer wing. He recalled seeing little kids of 7–8-year-old kids battling cancer in the worst situations. The actor mentioned he then saw the helplessness on the parents’ faces, who could go to any extent to save their child. However, it wasn’t in their control.

The actor talked about his learning from the experience, stating, “meri problems itni badi nai hain (my problems are not that big).” He expressed that his problems were nothing in comparison to the problems those children and parents were dealing with.

Vivek shared that the kids were elated to see him when he went inside the room to meet them. They started smiling and this experience had such an impact that he started visiting them regularly. He would read storybooks to them and later developed a toy bank for the kids. This brought a wave of positive energy among the kids, and the actor also admitted to feeling a sense of fulfillment. On a concluding note, the Saathiya actor confessed how this selfless service made him forget his pain.

On the work front, Vivek was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s web show, Indian Police Force co-starring Shilpa Shetty and, Sidharth Malhotra.

