Vivek Oberoi appreciates Sanjay Gupta for defending him against nepotism

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta gave it back to a netizen who tried trolling Vivek Oberoi by alleging the actor owed his career to nepotism. On Saturday, Vivek took to social media to thank Gupta for his gesture.
"Vivek Oberoi is a nepotism born," the user wrote.

To this, Gupta wrote: "What absolute nonsense. Do you have any idea what all he did to bag Ramu's COMPANY? His Dad had no role to play in it. And his performance... definitely one of the best debuts of all time."

Gupta was referring to Vivek's debut act in Ram Gopal Varma's 2002 gangster drama "Company". Vivek's role as the budding gangster Chandrakant Nagre won audience applause as well as critical acclaim.

On Gupta's retort to the troll, Vivek thanked him, saying: "Thank you Gups for standing up for the truth. Many of us chose the harder path and believed in sheer talent and merit. It feels unfair when people make uninformed comments like this, one such comment can brush away years of struggle and perseverance."

Vivek Oberoi worked in Sanjay Gupta's 2007 production, "Shootout At Lokhandwala".

