Vivek Oberoi cheated of Rs 1.5 crore; files police complaint against business partners

Actor Vivek Oberoi has reportedly filed a police complaint against his business partners for allegedly duping him of Rs 1.5 crore. He has reported that three persons asked him to invest in an event and film production firm and promised good returns. But they used the money for themselves. The incident came to light after Vivek's chartered accountant Deven Bafna filed a complaint with Mumbai Police.

According to PTI, Vivek's CA told the media that the actor and his wife Priyanka Alva had started a company in 2017. But the company didn't do well, so they decided to bring in other partners, including a film producer. They decided to dissolve the existing company and convert it into an events business. The report further stated that Vivek's partners asked him to invest money in an event and film production firm. He invested Rs 1.55 crore in the project but the accused persons used the invested money for themselves. The incident was discovered by Vivek's CA, who then informed him.

Reportedly, an FIR has been registered against the three under Indian Penal Code sections 34 (common intention), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating). The MIDC police station in Andheri East is currently investigating the case.

Meanwhile, speaking of Vivek's work, he is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He has worked in several hit films like Omkara, Saathiya, Company, Shootout at Lokhandwala and others. He was last seen in Dharavi Bank with Suniel Shetty. Next, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming series, Indian Police Force. He will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch it. The actors have wrapped up the shoot and the highly anticipated series will be released soon on Prime Video.