'Vivek Oberoi did very well': Suresh Oberoi backs PM Narendra Modi film praising son's hard work

Vivek Oberoi is one of the most popular actors in the film industry. He has been a part of many successful films that made him a household name and among them are Saathiya, Rustum, Krrish 3, and others. But his 2019 film PM Narendra Modi did not see the box office success. In a new interview, his father Suresh Oberoi who was also a part of the film opened up about his son's hard work behind the film while speaking about what went wrong with the film.

Suresh Oberoi defends son Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi film

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Suresh Oberoi said that several people “disallowed” many scenes in the film PM Narendra Modi. This affected the narrative of the film and thereby made it a disjointed product.

Defending the film and praising his son Vivek Oberoi's hard work, Suresh said, “Vivek did very well, I liked him a lot in the film. A lot of places in the film I thought he was PM Modi himself. He worked very hard for the film. Whoever was asked, would say they have seen the film, would praise how it is made, its performances but it wasn’t being reflected in terms of collections.”

Reacting to the statement that the film was not engrossing enough, Suresh pointed that out to its bad editing, as the makers had no choice but to add or remove “chunks” from the film.

Advertisement

He further added, “It was badly edited because there were a lot of people who disallowed so many scenes. Maybe if they would have called it a biopic and changed the title, it would have worked. We had to go and show every time to certain people. If you say, ‘we can’t do this or that, then how will the scenes merge? Obviously, you won’t like the film. ‘Remove this chunk, add that chunk, remove this, add that.'"

Speaking about his son's career, Suresh Oberoi said that Vivek's career was good. He is back on OTT platform and is doing very well adding he always wanted to do business and acting. "He runs a lot of businesses, he is passionate about it,” he added.

Meanwhile, directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi was written by Anirudh Chawla and Vivek Oberoi, who played the titular role. The biopic was released in 2019.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol REACTS to audiences rewatching his old films after Gadar 2; says he will 'keep doing movies'