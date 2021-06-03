Vivek Oberoi donates Rs 25 lakhs to a Covid relief fundraiser

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi has donated Rs 25 lakh to a fundraiser for the aid of people suffering from Covid-19. The actor has contributed to the I Am Oxygen Man initiative that he started recently.

"We all are seeing what the world is going through now, in this second Covid wave. With the I Am Oxygen Man initiative, we are trying to reach out to as many people as possible. We are already operating and maintaining a 200-bed free Covid hospital in Delhi, which has saved more than a thousand lives in the past few weeks alone. Our goal as a nation should be to make India ready for the third wave of Covid," the actor declared.

He added: "Whatever little I was able to contribute from my end for this noble cause, I gave it. Dr Vivek Bindra and his team are making miracles happen with the donations. Many of my friends from the industry also came forward and pledged support. If we all stand together and help each other, then we will definitely come out of this as a much stronger nation."

Besides the I Am Oxygen Man initiative, Vivek has sponsored free heart surgeries for underprivileged children. The actor has also been working with Cancer Patients Aid Association to feed 3000 underprivileged children who are fighting cancer.



Credits :IANS

