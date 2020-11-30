Vivek Oberoi drops a glimpse of 'family love' with Priyanka & kids as he shares stunning PICS from the Maldive

Vivek Oberoi, who was last seen in the 2019 biopic based on PM Narendra Modi, is currently holidaying in the Maldives with his family. He has recently shared a few stunning pictures from his vacation.

Taking a cue from the Bollywood hotties , and Tara Sutaria’s latest escapade to the Maldives, another actor has made his way to the tropical paradise for a vacation. We are talking about actor Vivek Oberoi who has recently jetted off to the Maldives with his family. The actor is spending some quality time in the beautiful location of the island with his wife Priyanka and kids - Vivaan Veer Oberoi, Ameyaa Nirvana Oberoi. And now, taking to his Instagram handle, Vivek has shared a few stunning pictures from his family holiday.

In the pictures, Vivek Oberoi can be seen wearing a blue coloured t-shit paired with shorts while his wife Priyanka can be seen donning a yellow dress. On the other hand, their kids can be seen sporting comfortable outfits. All of them were looking stunning while striking a happy pose for the perfect family portrait. While sharing the pictures, Vivek wrote, “In the Ocean's lap of love. #familylove #MyMuchkins.”

He has also shared a series of loved-up pictures with his wife Priyanka wherein the duo can be seen enjoying at a pool with a picturesque view. While sharing the same, Vivek wrote, “Sunset..our magic hour #wifey.”

On the work front, Vivek Oberoi made the headlines after he played the titular role in 2019 released biopic based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled PM Narendra Modi. He was last seen in the Kannada film Rustum. He will be next seen in the horror-thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film also stars Palak Tiwari, daughter of television actor Shweta Tiwari.

