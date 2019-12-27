Vivek Oberoi on his failures: It has made me economically empowered that I don't have to work for money

After Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi spoke that he is still suffering in the industry because of the ugly face. He spoke about the number of obituaries written for the actor's career.

Vivek Oberoi has always been the talk of the town for some or the other controversies. Since the actor spoke on and Aishwarya Rai's love story, he has had a negative impact on his career in Bollywood. In a recent interaction with HT, Vivek spoke that he is still suffering in the industry because of the ugly face. He spoke about the number of obituaries written for the actor's career. He even calls himself the comeback kid as he keeps bouncing back in films.

When asked about the failures that had an effect on him, the actor said, "I use this trick, this brilliant thing the universe has given me which is the power of choice. I choose to completely ignore the naysayers. Anything negative comes, I just throw it out. I'm lucky that I branched out beyond films. I'm much fulfilled. It has made me economically empowered that I don't have to work for money. I work for pleasure and for the joy of the art."

About not being launched by his father, Vivek said, "The trend was that beta vilayat se padhayi karke ayega aur papa ek rocket ki tarah use launch karenge. And the trend was that you would make a complete showreel of a film in which you would show your dancing, riding horses, wearing designer clothes and romance girls. I had crises of conscience and opted out of the whole golden spoon being handed out to me."

Not only Vivek, but even had also spoken about being sidelined in the industry.

