Vivek Oberoi remembers ‘mauka pe chauka moment’ when he took Sanjay Dutt with him to impress girls

Vivek Oberoi in an interview remembered a fond memory from his school days where he took a long-haired Sanjay Dutt to his school in order to impress girls. Read further to know more.

Vivek Oberoi, who has shared screen space with Sanjay Dutt in the classic ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ recalled an incident while speaking to a leading daily where he asked for a young Sanjay Dutt’s help to impress girls. Vivek recalled being in school at the time when his dad Suresh Oberoi came to see him and out walks a charismatic Sanjay Dutt from the ’90s with long hair and a style quotient parallel to none. Vivek requested Sanjay to just walk into the girl’s school on the opposite side of the road with him and the girls went ‘ballistic’ seeing him. Here’s what exactly happened.

Vivek recalls the incident about studying at Mayo College Ajmer when his dad who was also a movie star was shooting in Jaipur and decided to pay him a visit. The real surprise was that he arrived with Sanjay Dutt and Vivek got shocked to see him. He instantly decided to have a ‘mauka pe chauka moment’ and, “requested baba bhai if he would come with me for ten minutes to see the Mayo girl’s school right across the road. It was epic!" Sanjay obliged the request and simply walked into the Mayo girl’s school on the opposite side of the road.

“The girls went ballistic and I felt like a king! For months after that day, I was still basking in his borrowed glory. The real star had gone but I became a mini star in school,” said Vivek who also called him an icon that he always looked up to. Vivek recalled the incident with him while shooting and Sanjay jokingly asked, “So how many girlfriends did you make because of me?"

