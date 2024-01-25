Vivek Oberoi REVEALS he doesn't want to raise his kids with privilege; here's why

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who marked 20 years in the film industry recently, has played a significant role in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty. Vivek, along with his wife Priyanka Alva, has two children, Vivaan Veer and Ameya Nirvana. The Saathiya actor shared his approach to raising his kids, mentioning that he prefers them not to be aware of his fame and wants to provide them with a life without undue privileges.

Vivek Oberoi reveals he doesn’t his kids to feel “entitled”

During a recent interaction with B4U Entertainment, Vivek Oberoi mentioned that they don't want their kids to grow up with privilege. They aim to avoid raising entitled children, as he observed many of his friends in Delhi and the industry growing up with that attitude. He said, "We don’t want to bring them (their kids) up with privilege. We don’t want to make the mistake of making our kids entitled. I have seen a lot of my friends while growing up from the industry, growing up entitled. That whole attitude, which I’m so sorry to say, but it’s so prevalent in my friends in Delhi. “

"Your self-identity should be based on your personal qualities, values, friendships, relationships, and how you positively impact society. It shouldn't depend on saying, "‘you don’t know who my dad is" That's not how I want to raise our children. He mentioned that your identity should be based on your personal characteristics, principles, friendships, connections, and the positive impact you make on society. It shouldn't revolve around saying, "Do you know who my dad is?" he added insisting that's not how he wants to raise their children.

Advertisement

Vivek's son recently realized that his father is famous when they attended a game in Ahmedabad, and fans began chanting the actor's name. He added, “He (His son) was with me to watch the cricket finals, and we were driving through the streets of Ahmedabad, and we started getting the fans on the roads, on the streets, people knocking on the windows, and so much love. And he was kind of taken aback.”

He mentioned that his son didn't mention anything to him directly. Instead, the son went to his mom and said, ‘Dad is famous, really famous. He’s kind of very popular, with people chasing him and chanting his name.'

Vivek Oberoi starrer Indian Police Force premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 19.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Gupta reveals reason behind fallout with Sanjay Dutt; calls Vivek Oberoi 'ungrateful'