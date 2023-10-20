Vivek Oberoi reveals 'lot of his casual girlfriends' attended his wedding; discusses toxic past relationships

Actor Vivek Oberoi made his debut in the movie industry with Ram Gopal Varma’s movie Company. He proceeded to flaunt his acting skills in the movies that followed, including Saathiya, Omkara, Yuva, and many others. On the personal front, the actor was also in the headlines for reportedly dating actress Aishwarya Rai earlier. Recently, Vivek Oberoi opined on toxic relationships and also discussed how his casual girlfriends had marked their attendance at his wedding.

Vivek Oberoi on his girlfriends attending his wedding

During a chat with Anas Boukhash in his podcast, Vivek Oberoi revealed how he has always been honest in his relationships and noted how many of his casual girlfriends had attended his wedding.

Emphasizing on the same, he said, “I wouldn’t commit to somebody and leave. I would be straightforward and tell them I am not looking for anything serious. I stayed friends with a lot of my casual girlfriends, and a lot of them even came to my wedding.”

Vivek Oberoi’s take on relationship toxicity

Oberoi further highlighted the issue of relationship toxicity and elaborated on the same. Discussing how every relationship offers learnings to an individual, the actor noted that the bad breakups always teaches people their patterns and make them learn about what they should distance themselves from.

“Like I discovered that some of us have a hero complex, where you come in like a knight in shining armor, and say, ‘I will take care of this for you’,” he said.

He further added how it’s not easy to be on a constant pedestal and live up to the expectations that one creates for oneself and also noted that the partner then becomes used to those expectations if one is not being manipulated. Hence, in this manner, one can’t change further, Oberoi added.

“You can’t just say, ‘We’re equals, let’s carry the load together’, because that’s what makes a good, honest relationship. That’s what I learned from toxic relationships, it’s so important to break the pattern,” the actor said.

Vivek Oberoi's work front

According to an exclusive report filed by Pinkvilla earlier, Oberoi is slated to play a key role in Vishal Ranjan Mishra's upcoming venture and be seeing opposite Nithya Menen.

