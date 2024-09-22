Vivek Oberoi revisits his controversial ‘industry has more plastic than tupperware’ remark; says ‘They know who they are…’

When Vivek Oberoi’s career was at its peak, the actor made sure to make noise other than his movies as well. The man gave remarks that were extremely controversial and always rubbed people the wrong way. The actor has now looked back at one of his controversial 2009 remarks when he said, "Our industry has more plastic than the company that makes Tupperware boxes." Read on to know what Vivek has to say about it now.

The Prince actor was recently speaking to India TV when he acknowledged that he was immature when he said it and his thoughts were ill-advised and made him regret it. Vivek shared, “They know who they are and you know it, too. The way I made this remark back then, it's been a while... now I am older and more mature." He further stressed that to be real or plastic is an individual’s choice.

Oberoi further remarked that some people chose to become plastic because they feared being judged of their true selves and others just lacked the strength to be real. He continued, “And others become plastic because they don’t know any other way to survive. They think this is how it is — networking, pleasing people, lying to them behind their backs. But, when you realize that all this is a waste of time, and being real is the ultimate satisfaction, you live in a meditative state and enjoy life.”

Vivek Oberoi had made his ‘plastic’ remark on Farah Khan’s show Tere Mere Beech Mein in 2009. It was the same interview when he also spoke about his infamous press conference where he said anything and everything about one particular actor, and how that flipped Oberoi’s life and career for the worse. He shared, “Back then I was really stressed. I was young, I was 24, I was in love and many go crazy when in love.”

On the work front, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in the action-thriller series Indian Police Force. Fronted by Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the Prime Video series was directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash and was part of the former’s Cop Universe.

