Vivek Oberoi says it's an 'open secret' as he discusses getting sidelined in industry: 'Nothing worse than...'

Vivek Oberoi made his debut in the film industry with Ram Gopal Varma’s film Company. Since then, he has starred in several acclaimed works like Saathiya, Yuva, Masti, Omkara, and more. In a recent conversation, the actor reflected on his stardom and opened up about how he did not get opportunities to prove himself due to manipulation by outside forces.

Vivek Oberoi on being denied opportunities in the industry

In a recent interview with Mashable Middle East, the Dum actor recalled how he was sidelined in the film industry and could not achieve superstardom because of external orchestration. He also mentioned how he felt extremely helpless and was frustrated at not getting the chance to prove himself. Vivek said, “If something bad, like your film’s failure, has happened, that’s one thing. But the feeling of being so helpless when you know it is going to happen again and again, and that you are going to get maneuvered or manipulated out of work, or crushed and not even get the opportunity to prove yourself, that is very frustrating. I personally think there’s nothing worse than feeling completely helpless. You know something’s happening, but you can’t do anything about it.”

On being asked if he knew who was responsible for the same, he replied, “Of course I do. It’s a small industry, and it’s an open secret.” Vivek added that he has learned from those experiences and has imbibed good characteristics like humility and kindness. “But you have to deal with it. Those things taught me to be a good person and a good human being, to be humble, nice, and helpful. And not to abuse the position of power I am in. Some people have an arrogance about being nice. They develop that also, there’s a righteousness around it. It’s a disease, you have to stay away,” he said.

Vivek Oberoi’s work front

Vivek was last seen in the drama series Dharavi Bank alongside Suniel Shetty. He received huge critical acclaim for his acting performance. He will star in Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama web series with Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty also in the lead. It will reportedly be released on the occasion of Diwali this year on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi cheated of Rs 1.5 crore; files police complaint against business partners