Vivek Oberoi shares adorable pics of his munchkins as he gives a perfect parenting tip for disciplining kids

Parenting is a journey which comes with new lessons with every day and there are no second thoughts about this. Besides, the ongoing COVID 19 lockdown has also called for some new challenges for the patients to keep their kids busy at the home along with making the disciplined. Recently, Vivek Oberoi, who is a proud father of two kids – son Vivaan Veer and daughter Ameyaa Nirvana, went on to share an excellent parenting tip on social media to instil some responsibility and discipline.

The Shootout at Lokhandwala actor posted some adorable pics of his little munchkins wherein both Ameyaa and Vivaan were dressed in ethnic wear and it was difficult to take eyes off their cuteness. The brother-sister duo was seen decorating a water pot with flower petals. In the caption, Vivek wrote that in order to make kids disciplined it is important to teach them little things at home. “Teaching your kids to do the little things at home is the simplest way to raise a disciplined and responsible person. Also, you get some break from your own duties meanwhile to chill,” he tweeted.

Take a look Vivek Oberoi’s recent post with an important parenting tip:

Teaching your kids to do the little things at home is the simplest way to raise a disciplined and responsible person.

Also, you get some break from your own duties meanwhile to chill. pic.twitter.com/mjN50W38RI — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 1, 2020

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Vivek was last seen in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic PM Narendra Modi wherein he played the titular role. Besides, he has turned film producer and will be bankrolling Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder. The movie is expected to hit the screens next year.

