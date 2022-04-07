Vivek Oberoi wants soon-to-be-married Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to play leads in 'Saathiya' remake

Vivek Oberoi has just completed 20 years in the film industry. In his two-decade-long career in showbiz, Vivek has delivered memorable performances in films like Saathiya and Company. On the special occasion, a news portal connected with Vivek Oberoi and conversed about his journey in Bollywood. Amid this, he was asked who would he like to see in the remake of Saathiya. Vivek said he would like to see the to-be-man-and-wife Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leads.

Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji featured as protagonists in the 2022 film Saathiya. In a chat with IndiaToday.in, Vivek was asked about the actors he would like to see in the remake, and the actor was quite fascinated by the question. He said, “Maybe Ranbir and Alia.” He was further asked who he would like to see in Company, Vivek said that it would be Vicky Kaushal.

Talking about Ranbir and Alia, the lovebirds are all set to tie the knot It is reported that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding preparations are going in full swing. Amid this, Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that it will be a traditional Punjabi wedding and that the wedding festivities will begin on April 13. We were also the first to break the news that the lovebirds will get married between 2 am to 4 am on the morning of 16th April.

It is also reported that Ranbir and Alia will be offering langar at a Gurudwara in Mumbai post their wedding as a ritual. To note, the couple will be following Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s footsteps and will be following all the rituals followed by them. A source told India Today, “Ranbir and Alia will have a traditional Punjabi wedding. As a part of the rituals of the Punjabi wedding, there is one ritual where the couple will offer langar to Gurudwara, located between Juhu and Bandra in Mumbai. When Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh got married, similar langar was offered in their names at a Gurudwara. Ranbir and Alia won't be physically present at the Gurudwara. However, the servings and prayers will be offered on behalf of the married couple”.

