Vivek Oberoi wishes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her family a speedy recovery from COVID 19

Vivek Oberoi has recently shared a tweet in which he has prayed for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her family's well-being. Earlier, the actress, her husband Abhishek, daughter Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19.
As has been reported earlier, Amitabh Bachchan and the rest of the members of his family including Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive for COVID-19. Jaya Bachchan has, however, tested negative for the same. While Big B and Abhishek are currently receiving treatment at Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, on the other hand, have been suggested home quarantine by the concerned authorities. The Bachchan family has now been showered with wishes and prayers from all over the country.

Vivek Oberoi has now shared a tweet to wish the family a speedy recovery. While sharing a post about Aishwarya and Aaradhya testing positive for Coronavirus, the actor writes, “Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family.” He had earlier tweeted for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek too that reads, “Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery. We’re all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care.”

Check out the actor’s tweets below:

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, the rest of the members of his family including Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli and Agastya have also tested negative for COVID-19. Aishwarya and Aaradhya had earlier come out negative too in an earlier rapid test. However, the next swab test report revealed that the mother-daughter duo has developed mild symptoms. This piece of news has been confirmed by Abhishek Bachchan in a tweet that reads, “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”

