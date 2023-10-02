Vivek Oberoi's heartwarming birthday tribute to forever saathiya Priyanka; WATCH

Apart from being an ace actor who has proved his mettle across industries and languages, Vivek Oberoi is also a family man who likes to spend most of his time with his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi and their kids, son Vivaan Veer Oberoi and daughter Ameyaa Nirvana Oberoi. Today is his wife’s birthday and as she turned a year older, Vivek took the opportunity to shower her with love by posting a mushy video to wish her on the big day.

Vivek Oberoi shares lovely video for wife Priyanka on her birthday

Taking to Instagram, the Shootout at Lokhandwala actor shared a video which is a beautiful compilation of the love time the couple had spent together over the years. It opens up with a clip of Priyanka enjoying a pretty sunset on a yacht. In the next clip, she can be seen popping out of a massive bubble assisted by a person dressed as a mermaid. Next up were a couple of videos of Priyanka followed by some cute moments of the couple having a gala time together. The actor added the song O Humdum Suniyo Re from his blockbuster hit movie Saathiya for all the feels.

Sharing the video, the Grand Masti actor penned, “To my soulmate, my better half and my forever #saathiya. Happy birthday my love; today I celebrate you, because you have made my life…our world together a lifelong celebration! Here’s to forever with you.”

Take a look at the video:

Vivek Oberoi’s work front

Be it big-screen movies or TV series, Vivek has taken over all the entertainment platforms. In his last theatrical release, he played the role of the PM of India Narendra Modi in the movie titled After the Politician. While working in a Malayalam and Telugu movie, he also starred in the 10-part TV series Dharavi Bank, back in 2022 and has completed shooting for his upcoming web show Indian Police Force.

About Vivek Oberoi and his wife

After making headlines for allegedly dating actress Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi married his wife Priyanka Alva on October 29, 2010, in an arranged marriage setup. They were then blessed with two kids.

