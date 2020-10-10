Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi biopic set to release again, first of few films to hit theatres on 15 October

Even though the PM Narendra Modi biopic released in 2019, the Vivek Oberoi starrer will soon be re-releasing in theatres when cinema halls open on 15 October.

Director Omung Kumar and producer Sandip Ssingh's film PM Narendra Modi which is based on the biopic of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi played by Vivek Oberoi will be hitting the big screens yet again. Yes, you heard that right. Even though the film released in 2019 and did not make much noise on social media apart from its VFX, will soon be re-releasing in theatres when cinema halls re-open on 15 October.

Sandip Ssingh confirmed the development and said, "PM Narendra Modi has been the best Prime minister of the country, which was proven in the 2019 elections. What can be better than watching the inspiring story of the most inspiring leader of today's times, as theatres re-open. I'm proud to be a part of this historical moment. Moreover due to some political agendas, when it last released, the film couldn't be watched by many. We're hoping the film gets a fresh life in the theatres and makes for a great watch for the people of the nation."

Director Omung Kumar also shared the same enthusiasm as Ssingh and said, “It gives me great pleasure and satisfaction that theatres are going to open again and we are re-releasing our film PM Narendra Modi. We had put in a lot of hard work in making this film and we're so glad that it will be released again. People who had earlier missed it will get a chance to see it now. We want each and everyone to see our labour of love.''

The biopic revolves around Modi's journey and his humble beginnings to his years as the chief minister. It also showcases his landmark 2014 win. Vivek Oberoi's uncanny resemblance to PM Modi was talk of the town back then.

