Vizag Gas Leak: Karan Johar, Anupam Kher and other Bollywood stars pray for victims of the tragedy

The year 2020 isn't being kind. With every passing week, a new tragedy makes the headlines. As the country battles with Coronavirus outbreak, the news of the gas leak in Vizag aka Visakhapatnam has shaken the country. Indians woke up to the news of the deadly gas taking away five lives, including a six-year-old girl, in the Vizag. Several people have been admitted to the hospital in the city after the leakage of poisonous gas from the Hindustan Polymers plant contaminated the air on Thursday.

Disturbing videos have flooded the internet, giving a sense of the on-ground situation. As the government tackles the horrifying situation, several Bollywood stars took to social media and offered condolences to families affected in the tragedy. tweeted, "Saddened and pained to know of the #Vishakapatnam gas leak...prayers..." Anupam Kher tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the death of #VizagGasLeak victims. My heart goes out to their families. My heartfelt condolences. I am praying for the people affected by this tragedy."

Bhumi Pednekar said, "Deeply pained to hear about the Visakhapatnam Gas Leak. I’m praying for the safety and well-being of everyone there. Condolences to the families of the victims." Randeep Hooda joined the list with his tweet, "My heart goes to all the people affected by thie #VizagGasLeak. I hope measures are taken really soon to get things under control. Speedy recovery to all those who’ve suffered in this tragic incident. Stay safe everyone."

Check out a few other reactions here:

