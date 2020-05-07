Vizag gas leakage: Janhvi Kapoor prays for the recovery of victims of the tragedy

As the country woke up to the unfortunate news of Vizag gas leakage, Janhvi Kapoor has offered condolences to the victims.

As India is dealing with the COVID 19 pandemic, the nation got another jolt after toxic gas was leaked from a chemical plant of a company in RR Venkatapuram village of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. According to media reports around 300 people have been hospitalised due to the mishap while 11 people have lost their lives. The media reports suggested that while the gas leak had affected nearly 20 villages, people had fallen unconscious soon after inhaling it and it created a panic like situation in the state.

Ever since the disturbing video and photos of the mishap have surfaced on social media, several celebrities have paid their heartfelt condolences for the unfortunate victims of the Vizag gas leakage. Joining them, Janhvi Kapoor is also offered prayers to the victims. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress shared a heart-wrenching picture of the city in her Instagram story with the message "#PrayForVizag". This isn’t all. The diva has also shared the helpline numbers for the people to contact the concerned authorities if required.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s reaction on Vizag Gas leakage:

Talking about Janhvi, the actress is currently enjoying her time in quarantine with her father Boney Kapoor and sister and often treats the fans with a beautiful glimpse of her quarantine moments. On the work front, she has some interesting projects in the pipeline which include Dostana 2, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afza.

