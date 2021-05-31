VOTE: YJHD, Tamasha or Bachna Ae Haseeno: Which is your favourite film of Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s onscreen chemistry have always garnered rave reviews from the audience.

Bollywood has witnessed some of the most interesting onscreen jodis over the years which have managed to win millions of hearts. Be it and Kajol, and Juhi Chawla, and etc. Amid this, there has been and who has been the talk of the town for both personal and professional front. The duo was in a relationship with each other for a while and this isn’t a secret. While they were said to be head over heels in love with each other, they ended on an ugly note.

However, despite their break up, Ranbir and Deepika’s onscreen chemistry has always garnered their appreciation. It all started with the 2008 release Bachna Ae Haseeno, which marked the duo’s first onscreen collaboration and it even sparked relationship rumours of Ranbir and Deepika. Post their split, they went on to work in two movies which happens to be the 2013 release Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and the 2015 release Tamasha. Interestingly all three movies went on to receive a massive response from the audience.

While the audience loved Raj and Gayatri’s oh so romantic equation in Bachna Ae Haseeno, Bunny and Naina’s friendship blossoming into love chemistry in YJHD was an instant hit. On the other hand, how can one miss Tara and Ved’s quirky yet deep connection in Tamasha. Needless to say, each of Ranbir and Deepika’s movies came with a different flavour and its own charm. So, which one among these is your favourite movie of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone? Take the poll and let us know.

